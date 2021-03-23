Giants select Kwity Paye in latest Draft Wire mock

In the latest mock from our friends over at Draft Wire, the New York Giants select Kwity Paye at No. 11 overall.

The defensive end is a high-motor, athletic player from the Michigan Wolverines. Despite playing out of position for most of his career (as an interior defender), Paye was able to notch 99 total tackles and 11.5 sacks over his four years in Ann Arbor.

Paye had his best year in 2019. During that season, the defender was able to play a full 12-game slate and recorded 12.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks. This play earned him second-team All-Big Ten accolades and put him firmly on the NFL’s radar. Even though his senior season (four tackles for loss and two sacks in four games) was underwhelming, Paye’s 6-foot-4, 270-pound frame combined with his raw athleticism makes him an intriguing first-round pick.

The Michigan alum seems to project as the exact prospect the Giants need. Other than Leonard Williams, no Giant recorded five or more in 2020. The next closest was Dexter Lawrence who had a modest four sacks.

It is clear that the Giants lacked a second edge rusher to complement Williams and drafting Paye would do just that. Paye would come in and likely be the second defensive end opposite Williams in the Giants 3-4 defensive scheme, pushing Dexter Lawrence to the nose tackle where he is best suited.

With the addition of Paye, the Giants would finally have another pass rushing threat which is practically the only need on the defensive side of the ball with the addition of Adoree’ Jackson, Reggie Ragland and Ifeadi Odenigbo.

Other than some reserves, Big Blue seems to have locked in all their pieces they need for their back seven. Now all New York needs is an edge rusher and Kwity Paye might just be that guy.