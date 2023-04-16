Giants select guard O’Cyrus Torrence in latest CBS Sports mock draft

The NFL mock drafts will end soon but for now, we have two more weeks before we know who the New York Giants will spend the 25th overall selection on.

In the latest mock draft from CBS Sports, analyst Kyle Stackpole has Big Blue playing safe with an interior offensive lineman.

O’Cyrus Torrence, OL, Florida The Giants get some more protection for the newly signed Daniel Jones. O’Cyrus Torrence will be a plus-starter at guard right away.

Torrence could likely start immediately for the Giants, who have Mark Glowinski and Joshua Ezeudu as their starters at guard at the moment. That is if they’ve given up on Glowinski, who is signed through 2024, and Ezeudu — a second-year player they are very high on.

If Torrence can play center — which he has not done — this would be a solid pick.

NFL Network draft analyst Lance Zierlein’s pro comparison for Torrance is Tyre Phillips — yes, the same Tyre Phillips who is on the Giants’ current roster as a backup lineman.

Sure, the Giants could use as many good players as they can get their hands on, but unless they see Torrance as a can’t-miss prospect they can’t pass on, they would be better off taking another player here.

