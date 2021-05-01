Giants select Georgia's Azeez Ojulari at No. 50 after stockpiling more assets | 2021 NFL Draft

SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano explains how the Giants got one of their favorite players in the 2021 NFL Draft in Georgia edge rusher Azeez Ojulari. Vacchiano points out that the Giants were able to maximize value and stockpile more assets by trading down for a second time and still getting the guy they wanted.

