Giants select explosive receiver in Peter Schrager’s mock draft

With the 2023 NFL draft now just over a week away, mock drafts are beginning to wind down with many experts offering their final variations.

In the case of NFL Network’s Peter Schrager, he’s just getting started.

On Monday morning, Schrager released his first mock draft and in it, he has the New York Giants staying put at No. 25 and selecting Boston College wide receiver Zay Flowers.

Explosive receiver who met with the Giants last week in New Jersey. Another offensive addition for Daniel Jones.

Giants general manager Joe Schoen has been very studious in his prospect evaluation this offseason, spending a significant amount of time on Flowers and the other wide receivers in particular.

Whether or not that’s the path the Giants actually take in Kansas City remains to be, but it’s certainly a possibility.

As it relates to Flowers, he’s not the big-bodied wide receiver many believe the Giants need but he is a dynamic talent capable of creating space on the field and separation from defenders.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire