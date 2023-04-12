Giants select cornerback DJ Turner in latest Mel Kiper Jr. mock

In the latest mock draft from ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr., he decided to buck the trend of projecting wide receivers to the New York Giants in Round 1 and instead went with a different position: cornerback.

That isn’t different enough necessarily, but the name Kiper mocked to the Giants certainly is.

Enter Michigan cornerback DJ Turner.

I’ve slotted in wide receivers to the Giants in my previous mock drafts, so let’s switch gears and go with another position they could target. They could use a player to challenge Aaron Robinson and Cor’Dale Flott on the other side of Adoree’ Jackson. Turner is a hot name in the league right now, largely because scouts and execs went back to the tape after his 4.26-second 40-yard dash at the combine. That was the fourth-fastest time at the combine since 2003. He’s in the first-round discussion now. At 5-11, 178 pounds, Turner isn’t very big, but he has some versatility — he played outside and in the slot for the Wolverines. New York ranked 25th in the NFL with 19 takeaways last season.

This is one of the first times we’ve seen Turner mocked to the Giants so at least it’s a new name.

In Round 2, Kiper has the Giants selecting their new center, John Michael Schmitz of Minnesota.

The Giants could be in need of an immediate starter at center, with Nick Gates and Jon Feliciano departing in free agency. Schmitz started 31 games there in college. He is physical in the run game and has good balance in pass protection. He allowed just one sack over the past three seasons.

As the 2023 NFL draft nears, the top centers are beginning to fall into the second round of most mocks. That is more representative of how things are likely to play out later this month in Kansas City.

