Giants select Clemson DB Andrew Mukuba in PFN 2024 NFL mock draft

The 2023 NFL draft is barely in the books and none of the players selected have hit the playing field in earnest as of yet, but that doesn’t mean we can’t turn our attention to next year’s draft.

The folks at Pro Football Network did just that recently as analyst Cam Mellor released his way-too-early 2024 mock draft.

Mellor has the New York Giants selecting 20th overall, which means he’s predicting they’ll be back in the playoffs this year. With that pick, he forecasts Big Blue further solidifying their secondary.

20) New York Giants: Andrew Mukuba, S, Clemson The New York Giants make the sensible pick, tightening up their coverage unit with the selection of Andrew Mukuba. The Clemson safety has terrific range and can arguably play either free or strong safety for the Giants. With versatility, Mukuba has the flexibility to land in any number of roles throughout his journey as a professional.

You can rarely go wrong with a safety or corner in the middle of the first round. Along with wide receivers and running backs, defensive backs are the most NFL-ready players coming out of the draft these days.

The 20-year-old Mukuba was born in Zimbabwe and moved to the U.S. with his family at the age of nine, settling in Austin, Texas. The 6-foot, 185-pound Mukuba was named the ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2021 as well as an All-ACC Third-Team selection.

