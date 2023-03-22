Giants select a new center in latest Daniel Jeremiah mock draft

The New York Giants have filled a lot of holes on their roster in free agency this offseason but there are a few that general manager Joe Schoen has yet to address.

Fear not, Giant fans. In his latest mock draft, NFL draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah solves Big Blue’s biggest need with the 25th overall selection in the first round.

No. 25, New York Giants: Center/Interior OL Joe Tippmann, Wisconsin. The Giants did a nice job adding some much-needed speed to the skill positions in free agency. Tippmann would team up with two young, talented offensive tackles to protect Daniel Jones for the foreseeable future.

True. Many draft pundits are mocking a speedy wide receiver to the Giants in this spot. Schoen has done enough in free agency for the Giants to pass on an offensive weapon for a pass protector/anchor for the middle of the offensive line.

The Giants do not have a center on their roster at the moment, just a slew of guards who have taken a few snaps there. Tippmann, 6-foot-6 and 313 pounds, has Pro Bowl potential and could be one of the more valuable additions to the offensive line in years.

Related

Giants rank dead last in 2023 pass protection expectation Giants signing DB Bobby McCain: 5 things to know Giants meet with Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire