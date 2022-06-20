Giants select CB Kelee Ringo in latest 2023 Walter Football mock draft

The way-too-early 2023 NFL mock draft trend remarkably continues here in June with Walter Football becoming the latest outlet to publish their projections.

Unlike every other mock draft we’ve seen to date however, Walter Football does not have the New York Giants selecting a quarterback in Round 1. Rather, they have Big Blue addressing their cornerback concerns with Kelee Ringo of Georgia.

The Giants were targeting one of Derek Stingley or Ahmad Gardner with the No. 5 pick, but neither fell to them. I’m sure they’ll be interested in a cornerback to replace James Bradberry at this juncture. A huge cornerback with lots of upside, Kelee Ringo performed well in place of Tyson Campbell.

No one knows for certain if the Giants were specifically targeting Derek Stingley or Ahmad Gardner, but there’s little doubt they were high on general manager Joe Schoen’s board. And there’s also little doubt the Giants could use another outside corner either this season or next.

Meanwhile, what’s especially interesting about this Walter Football mock is that the Giants ignore the quarterback position outright. They didn’t trade back up in Round 1 and then in Round 2, they stick with defense and select Clemton linebacker Trenton Simpson.

The Giants are another team that will be looking to bolster the middle of their defense. Trenton Simpson is a quick and athletic linebacker.

The Big Blue defense certainly improves with these two picks, but what of Daniel Jones? Perhaps in this projection, he plays well in 2022 and returns in 2023.

