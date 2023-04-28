Giants select CB Deonte Banks with No. 24 pick in 2023 NFL Draft

Nov 5, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Maryland Terrapins defensive back Deonte Banks (3) reacts following a play during the third quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. / Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants selected Maryland CB Deonte Banks with the 24th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The G-Men traded up to the 24th pick with the Jacksonville Jaguars to acquire the corner. The Giants swapped their 25th pick along with the 160th and 240th overall picks in this draft to move up a spot.

While wide receiver was a popular pick for the Giants in many mock drafts, the defensive secondary was an area that needed to be addressed. While Adoree’ Jackson has played well since signing with the Giants, a knee injury limited him to 10 games last season, and ball-hawking safety Xavier McKinney was also limited to nine games due to a hand injury suffered during the bye week.

As a result, the Giants had to do a lot of mixing and matching in the secondary, with players like Nick McCloud and Fabian Moreau stepping into starting roles at the outside cornerback spots. Cor’Dale Flott, a third-round pick last year, could be more of a factor, if healthy, but the Giants needed to add some depth to Wink Martindale’s secondary.