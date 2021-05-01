Giants select Azeez Ojulari in second round of 2021 NFL Draft

Georgia linebacker Azeez Ojulari - September 2020

After trading down with the Miami Dolphins, the Giants are selecting Georgia EDGE Azeez Ojulari with No. 50 overall pick in 2021 NFL Draft.

Let's take an in-depth look at Big Blue's newest edge rusher...

By The Numbers

- Height: 6-foot-2

- Weight: 249 pounds

- 40-yard Dash: 4.63

- Bench Press: 26 reps

- 2020 Stats: 31 tackles, 9.5 sacks, four forced fumbles in 10 games



- Accolades & Awards: Second Team All-SEC in 2020

Ralph's Reaction

Dave Gettleman is having himself a heck of a draft.

He not only has traded down twice, picking up an extra first-, third- and fourth-round picks in the 2022 draft, but he also just landed a player that the Giants’ once considered at No. 11 … all the way down at No. 50. That’s some impressive draft maneuvering.

The player is Georgia edge rusher Azeez Ojulari, a 6-foot-2, 249-pound., 3-4 linebacker who is an ideal fit for the Giants’ defense and should be the pass rusher they were desperately seeking to play on the other side of Leonard Williams. And they got him after they traded down from 42, swapping picks with the Miami Dolphins and moving down eight spots, while picking up a 2022 third-rounder.

So why was Ojulari still there? The best guess is that some teams became skittish about an old knee injury, from when he tore his ACL back in high school. He was a durable player at Georgia, but during this scouting cycle, teams did not get to do in-person medical examinations with their own doctors. The result is that any medical red flag has been treated as a big deal by a lot of teams.

Maybe that’s why the Giants didn’t take him at 11, or why they passed again when they traded down to 20 on Thursday night. But they got their man on Friday night, adding a big piece to a defense that was really powered by the secondary last season and could use a boost up front. Ojulari might have to be a situational pass-rusher at the start, but that’s just fine with the Giants.

After all, that’s what they need. That’s why they wanted Ojulari. Getting him and an extra third-round pick is a bonus they couldn’t have expected.

Story continues

Prospect Overview

Pro Football Network: “Standing at 6-foot-2, 249 pounds, Azeez Ojulari is likely best suited to be an outside linebacker in a 3-4 scheme. He doesn’t quite have the size to be a 4-3 defensive end, but his frame isn’t a big problem. In his role, he has the skill set to be a potentially dominant pass rusher, and that’s upside NFL teams will pay a premium for.”

The Draft Network: “Azeez Ojulari aligns as an EDGE defender for the Bulldogs defense. He will align either in a 2-point or 3-point stance and has played on all three downs for their defense. He plays with good reactive athleticism when out on the edge and demonstrates good quickness, effort, and body control. Although he appears to lack ideal length for a traditional 3-4 OLB, he demonstrates very good pop in his hips and hands at the point of attack to set the edge.”



NFL Comp

Pro Football Focus: Yannick Ngakoue

Random Fact

Ojulari is a descendant of a Nigerian King. His grandfather, Twins Seven-Seven, was a Yoruba prince who went on to become a successful artist.

Social Moment

Reunited and it feels so good!

Andrew Thomas, the Giants' No. 4 overall pick from last year's NFL Draft, was with his former Georgia teammate on Friday night. Now they're teammates once again.