Giants select Azeez Ojulari in Mike Tannenbaum's GM mock draft

Dan Benton
2 min read
Former NFL executive and general manager, Mike Tannenbaum, has a unique insight when it comes to talent evaluation, roster building and drafting.

Tannenbaum spent more than two decades working in player personnel and development, also serving as GM of the New York Jets and executive vice president of football operations for the Miami Dolphins. He’s had his hand in 24 NFL drafts and recently decided to break out his first mock draft of 2021.

Like most, Tannenbaum believes there will be an extensive run on quarterbacks to kick things off later this month. Accordingly, he’s got four going off the board over the first four picks. At No. 5, the Cincinnati Bengals select Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell.

Over the next five picks, LSU wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, Alabama wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, quarterback Justin Fields, linebacker Micah Parsons and cornerback Patrick Surtain II all leave the board. Then comes the New York Giants.

With plenty of options still available, Tannenbaum believes the Giants will ultimately settle on Georgia linebacker Azeez Ojulari.

The Giants attacked cornerback and wide receiver in free agency, so pass-rusher is their No. 1 need. And coach Joe Judge seeks versatile guys off the edge, which is why I’m going with Ojulari here. He’s tough and can get home on the QB, but he’s also an outside linebacker who can drop into coverage. Kwity Paye (Michigan), for example, doesn’t do that.

One thing to know: Ojulari was defensive MVP of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl — his final game with Georgia — with three sacks.

Ojulari is an uncommon name for the Giants, but we have seen him mocked there with a bit more frequency of late. However, in this instance, the pick is made with Florida tight end Kyle Pitts still on the board and that feels potentially foolish.

If the Giants had traded down and selected Ojulari, passing on Pitts would be an easier pill to swallow. But perhaps Ojulari is a guy the Giants covet. After all, they did send several scouts to work with him firsthand at the Georgia pro day.

