Giants select Army’s Andre Carter II in latest 2023 mock from Draft Wire

The New York Giants are in an obvious rebuilding phase — one that almost feels permanent at this point — and expectations aren’t very high for the 2022 season.

Although the team does look more functional offensively, their roster is thin, injuries are already piling up and cap space is nearly non-existent. Accordingly, most anticipate another top 10 selection in the 2023 NFL draft.

Among those who think that are our friends over at Draft Wire, who recently conducted a 2023 mock. And in their latest exercise, the Giants, selecting ninth overall, land Army edge rusher Andre Carter II.

If you’re unfamiliar with Carter, here’s a scouting report from Sports Illustrated:

Known for his ferocious work ethic, Carter is an explosive playmaker who makes a living on the edge. He attacks quickly and violently with sudden movement, which helps him manufacture turnovers (created four forced fumbles, with one fumble recovery and an interception in 2021). He arrived to West Point as a tall, skinny kid and is set to depart as a much more mature player both physically and mentally, becoming bigger, stronger, faster each season. In fact, he has gained over 30 pounds of bulk since his arrival. In addition, his mental acumen has been a vastly improved aspect of his game. Carter also has experience on special teams, including a blocked kick. The Texas native looks to become just the third Black Knights player chosen in the NFL Draft since 1970, the last being Caleb Campbell (Detroit Lions) in 2008.

Although Carter is an intriguing prospect, the Giants aren’t exactly in need of an edge rusher. They already have rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux and second-year star Azeez Ojulari, plus moderate depth at the position.

Assuming they are picking top 10 yet again, one would have to believe they’d target a quarterback. And if not a QB, most certainly a cornerback, where the team appears to be at its weakest. A talented tight end should also be in the equation here.

