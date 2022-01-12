Giants also seek interview with Cardinals’ Quentin Harris for GM job

The New York Giants seek a new general manager following the retirement of Dave Gettleman. They have begun the process of interviewing potential candidates. They have their eyes on two within the Arizona Cardinals’ front office.

It has already been reported that the Giants have requested to interview Adrian Wilson, the team’s vice president of pro personnel.

They also have requested to interview Quentin Harris, the team’s vice president of player personnel, according to CBS Sports’ Johnathan Jones.

Harris has been with the team in the front office for 14 years. He earned the VP title this year after previously being the director of player personnel and pro scouting director.

He has been general manager Steve Keim’s right-hand man for a while.

He has a hand in scouting, player development and contract negotiations.

With other GM openings, it might not be the only interview he gets.

List

Breaking down the Cardinals' 2022 home and road opponents

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and



