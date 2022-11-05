Giants are second-most injured team in NFL through 8 weeks

The New York Giants have been sub-.500 in eight of the last nine seasons, mainly due to an excessive rash of injuries incurred nearly every year.

The Giants have been at the top of the league for nearly a decade in a category called “man games lost,” which calculates the amount of games players sat out due to injures and/or other health issues.

Here in 2022, despite being 6-2, they are right back near the top of that list.

NFL through week 8, Top 5, most games missed by injured players and health protocols SEA 125

NYG 121

NOR 115

BAL 112

SFO 107 — Man Games Lost NFL (@ManGamesLostNFL) November 3, 2022

The Giants currently have 14 players on inured reserve but that doesn’t tell the whole story. They have actually had many more on the list who have retuned to duty or agreed to an injury settlement. It’s been a revolving door.

Then, there are players who miss a game or two here and there and those ‘lost’ games start to add up.

Last week, the Giants had six players on their inactive list that could not have played due to an injury. They are hoping to see greater health once they return from the bye week.

