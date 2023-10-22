Giants’ season remains on life support after Sunday’s win, but reinforcements are on the way

EAST RUTHERFORD — The Giants didn’t save their season with Sunday’s 14-7 victory over the Commanders. They kept it on life support, though, when any other outcome makes this an obituary.

Ugly? Yes. Offensively inconsistent? Absolutely. But they’ll take a win, after finding just one other in their first seven tries, without a complaint. They’ll hope this begins a string of things finally going their way.

And maybe, just maybe, that will be the case.

Because reinforcements are coming. The schedule’s easing up. If a run’s going to happen — now’s the time.

“We’re trying to keep them stacking,” said safety Xavier McKinney.

You need a foundation to stack upon. The Giants, at the minimum, look to be developing that. Wink Martindale’s defense tormented all-world Bills quarterback Josh Allen a week ago. They did exactly the same to Sam Howell and Washington.

The Giants were as dominant as you’d expect a group to be that allowed just seven points to be. Howell entered MetLife having been sacked 34 times. New York pushed that number to 40 as Martindale dialed up exotic blitz after exotic blitz (25 total, per NextGen) to confused the second-year passer. Five different Giants were involved in sacks, led by Dexter Lawrence’s two.

Washington’s lone touchdown came when a Sterling Shepard muffed punt handed them the ball at the Giants’ 21, it was one of only three times they ventured into the Giants red zone. Leonard Williams blocked a 26-yard field goal on one other, while Howell’s fourth-down pass to Curtis Samuel fell incomplete on the Commanders' final offensive possession.

The Giants were able to tee off on Howell, who finished 22-of-42 (52.4 percent) for 249 yards with an interception, because they forced the Commanders into obvious passing situations by eliminating the run. The Commanders ran for just 76 yards, led by Chris Rodriguez’s 31. They picked up just 14 first downs and were 1-of-15 on third down.

Oct 22, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II (97) sacks Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell (14) in the first half at MetLife Stadium. / Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

This Giants' defense is beginning to find itself after a slow start. It’s a group, right now, you can win with. They want to be one you can win because of.

“I think that’s the defense we’re turning into,” said linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux, who had 1.5 sacks against Washington. “Being able to start off hot, start off fast and carry that momentum.”

There were good feelings a plenty as Giants coaches and ownership departed the press box for the bowels of MetLife Stadium, hooting and hollering on the elevator down. It’s clear the win and defensive dominance distracted many, for the time being, from the deterioration of the offense in the second half.

That needs to change if the Giants truly want to make any semblance of a run.

The first half looked like that had happened. The Tyrod Taylor-led Giants scored their first two touchdowns (Darren Waller, Saquon Barkley) since the loss to the 49ers way back on Sept. 21. They picked up 11 first downs and 256 yards, but in the second half they regressed.

Their four possessions in the third and fourth quarters resulted in three punts and a Barkley fumble near the goal line. They picked up just five first downs — four on the possession that ended with a turnover and netted only 105 yards. They lacked aggressiveness and their patchwork offensive line showed its holes, allowing four sacks.

This game should have had a start-the-busses feel before the fourth quarter began. Instead, the Commanders had a chance late because of the offense’s resurgent ineptitude.

“There are always turning points in a season,” said Taylor, who finished 18-of-29 for 279 yards with the two scores. “Hopefully this is a turning point.”

The Giants should get help on that side of the ball. Quarterback Daniel Jones and tackle Andrew Thomas are expected to return against the Jets. The Giants should also get back John Michael Schmitz and Evan Neal soon, too.

That should stabilize the offense — bring forth more consistency. If competence then follows? This wouldn’t be the first time a Giants season turned with a defensive stop against Washington.

You can’t make more of this Giants victory than what it is, they beat a bad Washington team and didn’t look particularly good in doing it. Because of this there’s a chance (maybe a good one) that this simply delayed the inevitable.

A Giants loss to the Jets next week will simultaneously fire up the mock draft simulators. But because the they beat Washington, those are only potential topics, conversations not had for at least seven days.

Win again, and they’ll be postponed a little longer.

The Giants aren’t back.

But they aren't quite dead yet, either.