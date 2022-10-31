Giants-Seahawks Week 8: Offense, defense and special teams snap counts

Magic ran out for the New York Giants on Sunday as they were unable to secure yet another comeback victory, this time falling to the Seattle Seahawks, 27-13.

The game itself was a bit of a dud for the Giants, who came out slow and could never really get anything rolling offensively. Their bend but don’t break defense broke several times and they were let down repeatedly by their special teams.

Luckily for the Giants, they now head into a much-needed bye week.

There’s a lot to break down and a lot to go over but before we look ahead, let’s look back. Here are the snap counts that contributed to the Giants’ defeat.

Offensive snaps: 65

Defensive snaps: 64

Special teams snaps: 30

Marcus Johnson earned the most snaps of any wide receiver and that’s obviously problematic for the Giants. When a practice squad guy is WR1, the depth issues are glaring.

In his miraculous return to the field, offensive lineman Nick Gates took five snaps in jumbo packages. And he played an impactful role. We’ll have more on that later.

Speaking of returns, edge rusher Elerson Smith was back on the field in Week 8. He took seven snaps. Practice squad elevation Landon Collins also logged just seven snaps.

