Giants, Seahawks not worst of bad NFL offensive lines — and they have hope

Yes, New York and Seattle have bad offensive lines, but fixes can be made. Here are the five worst offensive lines in the NFL through two weeks, including those two (so far) dismal units, and how they can improve.

There's nothing like bad offensive line play to ruin the potential of talented offensive skill players on an NFL team. That's been happening for five playoff contenders that were expected to move the ball much better in 2017.

But in every case, personnel changes or scheme adjustments can be made to try to find better blocking or play results.

Here’s breaking down the breakdowns of the league’s five worst offensive lines so far this season.

5. New York Giants

LT: Ereck Flowers

LG: Justin Pugh/Brett Jones

C: Weston Richburg

RG: John Jerry

What has gone wrong? The Giants want to become more of a downfield passing team to take advantage of Odell Beckham Jr., Sterling Shepard and rookie tight end Evan Engram, but the poor protection at the tackles has forced Eli Manning to go too much high-percentage dink and dunk in the interest of self preservation. The Giants need to be more committed to a downhill rushing attack, and that might mean they don't go three wide as much.

Worst Pro Football Focus grade: Flowers (40.9). It’s pretty clear the No. 9 overall pick in the 2015 draft is a bust, the worst of a bad overall class for the position. So much for Flowers blooming; he keeps wilting against the league’s decent edge rushers.

Reason for hope: Richburg and Jerry have been bright spots, among the best at their positions so far. Pugh is underachieving, and it's necessary to help him by not forcing him to fill in at tackle. This team is not hopeless running the ball — it just needs a better back to pound between the tackles, and maybe that’s Orleans Darkwa.





4. Arizona Cardinals

LT: D.J. Humphries/John Wetzel

LG: Mike Iupati/Alex Boone

C: A.Q. Shipley

RG: Evan Boehm

What has gone wrong? The former 49ers teammates Iupati and Boone are in aging decline, and health issues have hit both Iupati and Humphries. There's no more David Johnson to make the run blocking look better than it really was, and it has left Carson Palmer caught in a one-dimensional attack trying to sit back and stretch the field — a formula for a mostly disastrous offense through two games.

Worst Pro Football Focus grade: Veldheer (37.1). He once was a great free-agent pickup from Oakland, but he's not close to the same player anymore, 30 years old and coming off a right triceps injury. Drafting a bookend for Humphries will be vital in the 2018 draft.

Reason for hope: It's good that Humphries and Shipley are the Cardinals' two best players at the two most important positions. They can also change their approach to get the ball out of Palmer’s hands quicker with the tough receivers and backs they have. They might be forced to go "short passing as an extension of running game" more than they would like in order to overcome.

3. Houston Texans

LT: Kendall Lamm/Chris Clark

LG: Jeff Allen/Greg Mancz

C: Nick Martin

RG: Xavier Su’a-Filo

What has gone wrong? For starters, the Texans should realize how much they miss blindside pass protector Duane Brown and work harder to end their long-time stud left tackle’s holdout. Right tackle Derek Newton, not fully recovered from his torn patellar tendon suffered in 2016, is out for all of 2017. Allen (through free agency) and Su’a-Filo (through the draft) have been major disappointments in trying to restore what they once had at guard with Brandon Brooks.

Worst Pro Football Focus grade: Giacomini (29.8). The former Jet and Seahawk hasn't been a reliable stopgap on the right side. Rookie fourth-rounder Julien Davenport, a terrific athlete, may be a bit raw out of Bucknell, but he can't be much worse.

Reason for hope: Martin, back healthy, has been solid in the middle in compensating for the free-agent departure of Ben Jones last season. Overall, the group is much better in run blocking, which is in line, anyway, with the run-heavy approach Houston needs to take with Lamar Miller, D’Onta Foreman and Deshaun Watson. Settling on a consistent five beyond the early shuffling also would help.

2. Seattle Seahawks

LT: Rees Odhiambo

LG: Luke Joeckel

C: Justin Britt

RG: Mark Glowinski

What has gone wrong? It was tough to lose George Fant, a player they were high on as a promising left tackle, to a torn ACL in the preseason. Joeckel, a high first-round fizzle in Jacksonville, is playing a new position on a new team, while Ifedi is better suited for guard. With another remixed group, there's a glaring lack of cohesiveness in Seattle.

