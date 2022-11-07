Giants scouts attended Miami-Florida State

With nine picks in the 2023 NFL draft, the New York Giants have quite a bit to work with. And when the time comes to make those picks, they’ll be ready due to their diligence this season.

The Giants, including general manager Joe Schoen, have been extremely active on the scouting scene. They are spread out all over the country each week, taking in as many college games as possible.

Schoen said last week that he wants to scout every top-100 prospect on the Giants’ board in person.

“We have a top 10 report that I get weekly, and it’s by position, so I’m trying to attack that entire thing,” Schoen told reporters during his bye week press conference. “So it won’t affect, you know, how I’m scouting or who I’m gonna see.”

On Saturday, Big Blue had several scouts in attendance for the Florida State-Miami game.

The Raiders, Browns, Giants, Falcons, Ravens, Cowboys, Broncos, Colts, Jaguars and Chargers all have scouts scheduled to attend tonight’s Miami-FSU game. — Christy Chirinos (@ChristyChirinos) November 5, 2022

Scouts from the Las Vegas Raiders, Cleveland Browns, New York Giants, Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore Ravens, Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars and LA Chargers here tonight. Jared Verse is making a case for the next level. — Ehsan Kassim (@Ehsan_Kassim) November 6, 2022

Among those the Giants likely had their eye on were offensive lineman Robert Scott Jr., defensive tackle Fabien Lovett and defensive end Jared Verse of Florida State, and quarterback Tyler Van Dyke, offensive Zion Nelson and cornerback Tyrique Stevenson of Miami, among others.

Lovett and Verse each recorded a sack in the 45-3 Seminoles victory.

Related

Jason Garrett takes victory lap with Giants LT Andrew Thomas dominating 2023 NFL draft: Giants select WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba in latest PFF mock PFN names Giants' Brian Daboll Midseason Coach of the Year

Follow the Giants Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire