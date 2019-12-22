Giants score TD to open OT, get 41-35 win in Washington

Neither the Giants nor Washington have had good seasons, but neither side was packing it in during a Week 16 matchup that needed more than 60 minutes to decide on a winner.

Washington scored a touchdown in the final minute of regulation and opted to kick an extra point to tie the score at 35. The Giants used their remaining seconds to get the ball to Washington’s 45-yard-line, but tried a Hail Mary rather than a long Aldrick Rosas field goal and the game went to overtime.

The Giants won the toss and got 31 yards on the ground from Saquon Barkley to help put them just outside of the end zone. It took a couple of tries, but quarterback Daniel Jones hit tight end Kaden Smith for a three-yard score that made the Giants 41-35 winners.

It was the best day of the season for Barkley. He ran 22 times for 189 yards and a touchdown while also catching four passes for 90 yards and a score. That won’t erase memories of a frustrating season, but it will give the Giants and Barkley something to build on heading into the offseason.

The same is true of Jones’s five touchdown passes as the team is going to be built around those two first-round picks. They’ll add another high pick in 2020, although it is not going to be ahead of Washington’s as the Giants sweep means that they’ll be picking after their division mates come April.

Washington will close out their season in Dallas and the Giants will face the Eagles. Whether those results matter will hinge on whether the Cowboys win on Sunday as a Dallas win gives them the NFC East. Should the Eagles win, Sunday’s results suggest the two playoff contenders will get an honest effort from their opponents.