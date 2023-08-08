Giants score six in ninth to stun Angels in come-from-behind win originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The Giants' road woes finally came to an end in a thrilling come-from-behind 8-3 win over the Angles on Monday at Angel Stadium.

Giants ace Logan Webb (ND, 5 2/3 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 6 K) toed the rubber against Angels' lefty Patrick Sandoval (6 2/3, 5 H, 2 ER, BB, 8 K) in an eventful pitchers duel.

The game was scoreless through the first three innings until Wilmer Flores doubled with one out in the top of the fourth and scored on Patrick Bailey's single to left field two batters later.

Two innings later, Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani doubled off Webb to begin the bottom of the sixth and came around to score on a C.J. Cron single, tying the game at one run apiece. Center fielder Mickey Moniak followed with a single to center that Luis Matos bobbled, allowing Cron to score all the way from first to give the Angels a 2-1 lead. Webb was replaced by Tristan Beck who recorded the third out of the inning.

The Giants responded immediately with a booming solo home run to straightaway center off the bat of J.D. Davis that tied the game at two in the top of the seventh.

J.D. goes 431 feet to dead center 💣 pic.twitter.com/ewlgcK1MsB — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) August 8, 2023

With one out in the bottom of the seventh, Randal Grichuk lined a ball to right field that Giants outfielder AJ Pollock misplayed, allowing the speedy Angels outfielder to race all the way to third. Luis Rengifo followed with a single to right that gave Los Angeles a 3-2 lead.

The Giants nearly responded again in the top of the eighth. With two outs, pinch-hitter Joc Pederson crushed a ball to deep center that Moniak pulled back over the wall, robbing the Giants of another game-tying home run.

Taylor Rogers held the Angels scoreless in the eighth, keeping the Giants' deficit at one run.

The floodgates opened in the top of the ninth and it all started with a single from Flores and a walk from Davis to put runners on first and second with no outs against Angels closer Carlos Estevez. Bailey came through with a double down the left field line that snuck past a diving Grichuk, scoring two and giving the Giants a 4-3 lead.

PATRICK BAILEY! GIANTS LEAD! 😱😱 pic.twitter.com/9baKZP8ZnC — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) August 8, 2023

After Estevez intentionally walked Michael Conforto, Luis Matos put down a sacrifice bunt, advancing both runners to second and third for newly-acquired utilityman Mark Mathias, who knocked in both with a single to center, extending the Giants' lead to 6-3.

Put the word out there ... pic.twitter.com/WWsqrGtAOE — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) August 8, 2023

Thairo Estrada and Blake Sabol each singled home runs in the inning, extending the lead to 8-3 and capping off a six-run ninth inning.

Giants closer Camilo Doval closed out the Angels in the ninth, capping off a wild come-from-behind victory and snapping an eight-game road losing streak.

