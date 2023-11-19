Giants score their first touchdown in the first quarter this season

The Giants extended their string of games without an opening drive touchdown to 19 on Sunday, but they ended another long streak.

Quarterback Tommy DeVito hit running back Saquon Barkley for a 24-yard touchdown pass to give the team their first touchdown in the first quarter of a game this season. The extra point extended their lead over the Commanders to 7-0 with 6:29 left to play in the first quarter.

DeVito also found Barkley for a 21-yard gain earlier in the quarter and the rookie is 6-of-7 for 86 yards in his best run of play since being pressed into action by injuries to Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor.

The Commanders got off to a rougher start with an interception by Sam Howell and a fumble by tight end Logan Thomas on their first two drives. Howell also cut his lip on a tackle at the end of a scramble and defensive end Efe Obada won't return after suffering a leg injury.