Giants score their first points of season, trail Cardinals 20-7

The Giants have their first points of the 2023 season.

After being outscored 60-0 over the first six quarters of the season, the Giants finally found the end zone to start the third quarter in Arizona. Quarterback Daniel Jones hit rookie wideout Jalin Hyatt for a 58-yard gain and then ran for a 14-yard touchdown two plays later.

The extra point cut the Cardinals' lead to 20-7.

Jones is now 11-of-18 for 123 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. The touchdown was just his second run of the afternoon, but there could be more coming given how successful the last one turned out.