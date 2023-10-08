Giants score first first-half TD of season, still trail Dolphins 17-10

The Giants didn't score a touchdown in the first half of any of their first four games, but they finally checked off that box on Sunday.

It wasn't their offense that got the ball into the end zone, though. Cornerback Jason Pinnock picked off Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in the end zone late in the second half and returned the ball 102 yards for a touchdown. That put the Giants within 14-10, but the Dolphins were able to stretch the lead back to seven points before the half was over.

Tagovailoa hit Jaylen Waddle, Braxton Berrios, and Cedrick Wilson with passes as the Dolphins drove into field goal range. Jason Sanders' kick sent them into halftime with a 17-10 lead.

Shortly before the interception, Tagovailoa hit Tyreek Hill for 64 yards. It's the second-longest play of the day for Miami as running back De'Von Achane went 76 yards for a score earlier in the first half. Next Gen Stats reports Achane posted the second-fastest running speed of the season on the play and he also holds the No. 1 spot in that category.

Achane has 117 yards on five carries and Hill has 102 yards on five catches. Achane lost a fumble, however, and the two turnovers have kept the Giants in the game.