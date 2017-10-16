Giants score first, of course

The Giants are 0-5. The Giants are out of players on offense, such that they had enough to begin with. The Giants are playing the league’s top defense on the road.

The Giants scored the first points of the game on their first chance. #asexpected

Even though it was just a field goal, it felt like a win, all things considered.

Eli Manning led them on a 13-play, 69-yard drive after the Broncos went three-and-out on their first try.

Maybe it feels like grade inflation or comes off as patronizing, but no one expected much from the Giants tonight, so let’s be nice to them while we still can.