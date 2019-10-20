Giants score on blocked punt, cut Arizona lead to 17-14

The Cardinals scored 14 points quickly in the first quarter of Sunday’s game and the Giants have done the same in the second quarter.

Daniel Jones hit Rhett Ellison for a 28-yard touchdown to get the Giants on the board and the Giants scored again less than two minutes later. The Cardinals had to punt from their own end zone after a Markus Golden sack on third down and Michael Thomas blocked Andy Lee‘s kick.

Elijhaa Penny recovered the ball for a touchdown that cut the Cardinals’ lead to 17-14.

Jones is now 4-of-7 for 46 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Saquon Barkley has 28 yards on four carries on his return after missing three games with an ankle injury.