Giants’ Saquon Barkley has warning for NFL: ‘I’m ready to go crazy’

Saquon Barkley had some strong words for the rest of the NFL as he enters his fifth season with the New York Giants.

The former number two overall pick had one of the better starts to a career that a running back can have. In just his first two seasons, he totaled 3,469 scrimmage yards, 23 touchdowns, and 143 receptions. Unfortunately for Barkley, this would come to an abrupt stop.

The Penn State product missed 18 of his next 33 games and only totaled 950 scrimmage yards and four touchdowns in that span.

Barkley was frustrated with his inability to stay on the field over the past couple of seasons.

“Now, it’s a kill mindset. Now it’s like, you know what? [Expletive] everybody. I’m ready to go crazy,” Barkley told the ‘2nd Wind’ podcast.

Now with a full season and two offseasons to rehab from his ACL tear, Barkley is finally healthy. He is looking to put the league on notice as he is shaping up to have a major bounce-back season.

Barkley is surrounded by the best offensive line of his career (with the new interior linemen signings and the drafting of Evan Neal). The star running back will also have a healthy Daniel Jones with the best pass catchers of his respective career to alleviate the burden placed on Barkley.

Even so, many people are “counting [Barkley] out” due to his injury history and New York’s offensive woes. However, Barkley is only using this as extra fuel for the fire as he attempts to position himself for the best year of his career.

“I don’t really do it for the pleasure for others or making other people satisfied. I do it because I just want to be great. But now I have that extra motivation, the extra motivation to push me to go out there and kind of just be like, shut everyone up,” Barkley said.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire