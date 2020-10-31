Giants' Saquon Barkley has successful surgery on torn right ACL

NEW YORK — Saquon Barkley underwent successful surgery on his right knee in Los Angeles on Friday, 40 days after his season-ending injury in Chicago in Week 2.

Barkley had surgery to repair a torn ACL and a cleanup done to repair a partially torn meniscus. He also had strained the MCL in his right knee on Sept. 20, so the surgery was delayed to allow swelling to go down.

Barkley, 23, also spent time strengthening his knee before the surgery to aid his recovery, per NFL Network.

Barkley’s mother, Tonya Johnson, posted a post-operation photo of Barkley in his hospital bed on Friday night. Barkley had both thumbs up and his knee wrapped inside a brace. The caption read: “Surgery was a success.”

Barkley was out on the town in Manhattan with Daniel Jones and other teammates last Friday night partying maskless, and videos emerged of him riding a bicycle in the street ahead of his upcoming surgery.

Head coach Joe Judge said all discipline is being handled internally.

Teammate Will Hernandez’s positive COVID-19 test did not delay or impact Barkley’s surgery because the running back was already in L.A., Judge said.

———

©2020 New York Daily News

Visit New York Daily News at www.nydailynews.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.