Giants' Saquon Barkley on his struggles: 'I'm not doing anything'

Saquon Barkley being tackled by a Miami Dolphin

The Giants offense hasn't done anything all year - or any of the last five years.

A healthy Saquon Barkley is supposed to set the tone for the Giants offense.

However, Barkley has struggled all season. It continued Sunday, as they scored just nine points - all on field goals - in their loss to the Miami Dolphins.

"Nine points is not acceptable. We've got to be better," Barkley told reporters after the game. "We've got to capitalize on opportunities. We've got to be better as a whole starting with myself."

Barkley averaged five yards per carry for the first time all season and caught six balls - but he did drop two key passes that could have been big gains.

Not including the game where Barkley left in the first quarter with an ankle injury, the veteran back is averaging just 11.7 carries per game. Granted, he returned from a torn ACL suffered in Week 2 of last season, and he admitted that "nobody is 100 percent healthy" at this point in the season.

But Barkley said he doesn't expect to be trusted with touches if he's not executing.

"I mean, you know, not -- not producing in the run game right now so I can't -- cannot be upset that I've got 11 carries," he said. "We're not doing anything. Myself, I'm not doing anything in the running game. I'm not affecting the game in that aspect. That kind of happens, especially when you get down and you play from behind."

Barkley has just three touchdowns this season ( two rushing, one receiving) after scoring 23 in his first two seasons.