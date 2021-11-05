Giants' Saquon Barkley and Sterling Shepard both out for Sunday's matchup vs. Raiders

Saquon Barkley pregame Week 3

Giants running back Saquon Barkley (ankle) and wide receiver Sterling Shepard (quad) will both miss Sunday's Week 9 game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Barkley was one of the handful of Giants players that had false positive COVID-19 tests during the week, but was able to return to the team facility on Friday. He suffered the injury in the first quarter of a 44-20 loss to Dallas Cowboys in Week 5. Through five games this season, the Penn State product has just 54 carries for 195 yards with two touchdowns, plus 14 receptions for 130 yards and a score.

Shepard suffered the quad injury in Monday night's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. He had missed the previous three games with a hamstring injury.

Wide receiver Kenny Golladay (knee) is listed as questionable for the matchup with the Raiders, after missing the last three games since suffering the injury against the Cowboys. The 28-year-old has expressed his desire to play on Sunday, as it will depend on how his body responds the next few days.

The Giants will also be without linebacker Lorenzo Carter (ankle) and defensive back Nate Ebner (ankle) against the Raiders. Running back Gary Brightwell (COVID Protocol) and WR John Ross (quad) are questionable. Rookie wide receiver Kadarius Toney (thumb) was limited in practice, along with tight end Kaden Smith (knee) and Ross.

Wide receiver Dante Pettis was placed on the IR with a shoulder injury that he suffered against the Chiefs.