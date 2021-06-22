Giants’ Saquon Barkley shows his support for Raiders’ Carl Nassib

Dan Benton
·2 min read
In this article:
On Monday, Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib came out as the NFL’s first-ever active gay player with an announcement on Instagram.

“What’s up people?” Nassib said. “I’m at my house here in West Chester, Pennsylvania. I just want to take a quick moment to say that I’m gay. I’ve been meaning to do this for a while now, but I finally feel comfortable enough to get it off my chest. I really have the best life, I’ve got the best family, friends and job a guy could ask for.

“I’m a pretty private person so I hope you guys know that I’m really not doing this for attention. I just think that representation and visibility are so important. I actually hope that like one day, videos like this and the whole coming-out process are just not necessary. But until then, I’m going to do my best and do my part to cultivate a culture that’s accepting, that’s compassionate and I’m going to start by donating $100,000 to the Trevor Project.”

Nassib, who is the brother of former New York Giants quarterback Ryan Nassib, quickly received a wave of support across social media and the NFL.

“Representation matters,” NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “We share his hope that someday soon statements like his will no longer be newsworthy as we march toward full equality for the LGBTQ+ community. We wish Carl the best of luck this coming season.”

Giants running back Saquon Barkley also took to Twitter to show his support for Nassib.

Former Missouri linebacker Michael Sam became the first-ever gay player drafted into the NFL back in 2014, but he was cut by the Rams at the end of training camp and never played a regular-season game.

