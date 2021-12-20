Giants' Saquon Barkley says he needs to go back to 'trusting myself, trusting the team, trusting the line'

Saquon Barkley pulls at chinstrap frustration Cowboys

A quick glance at box score from Sunday's Giants vs. Cowboys game would make you think that it was a relatively competitive game. New York ran for 124 yards and had 302 total yards of offense, while Dallas ran for 125 yards and had 328 total yards of offense.

Despite the nearly identical offensive stat lines, the Cowboys beat the Giants 21-6 in what was never really a close game. Devontae Booker -- not Saquon Barkley -- led the Giants in rushing with 74 yards on eight attempts, while the former No. 2 overall pick had 50 yards on 15 rushes. Barkley even suffered the first fumble of his career, and spoke about the blunder after the loss.

"I don’t know, I’ve got to go back and watch it," Barkley said. "From what I remember, I was cutting up and the guy punched it out. I’ve got to go back and watch my ball security. Hats off – I don’t know who made the play – hats off to whoever made the play, but I’ve got to be better. That goes to practice, working on my ball security in practice, doing extra stuff with ball security, to going back to the little things."

The Penn State product has struggled in his first season back from an ACL tear that ended his 2020 season after two games and only 19 carries. He averaged just 3.3 yards per carry against Dallas with a long of only six yards.

Barkley has now run for 429 yards on 115 carries over 10 games this season, scoring only two touchdowns on the ground. He was asked by a reporter after the game what he needs to do to get back to playing at the high standard that's expected of him.

"What do I got to do? I don’t know, got to figure out," Barkley said. "If I had the answer, I think I would be playing a lot better, to be completely honest. But at the end of the day, it’s going back to trusting myself, trusting the team, trusting the line, leading, coming to work every single day and push myself, push the guys around me.

"Like I think I’ve said before, I’m a big believer that the things you want to accomplish only happen if you work for it. Everything that I want to happen in my career is still out there. I’m still young in my career. The season is still not over, so just every single day just go out there and attack it and try to get better."

The Giants fell to 4-10 with the loss, and will finish the year with a losing record for the fifth straight season. Barkley's fifth-year option was picked up by the team before the 2021 season, as he'll make $7.2 million next year before potentially hitting free agency in 2023.

He'll have an opportunity to end the season on a high note as the team's remaining schedule doesn't include any of the league's top defenses. The Giants will play the Philadelphia Eagles (6-7) on the road, the Chicago Bears (4-9) on the road, and close out the year against the Washington Football Team (6-7) at home.