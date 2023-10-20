Giants’ Saquon Barkley says he avoided any setbacks in Week 6

One of the more bizarre stories during the unexpectedly poor start to the New York Giants’ season was the coverage of Saquon Barkley’s ankle injury.

After going down in Week 2, it was initially reported that Barkley had avoided a high-ankle sprain and suffered one of the “ordinary” variety. However, days later, Barkley revealed it was a high-ankle sprain and the star running back would go on to miss the next three games.

Barkley returned to action against the Buffalo Bills in Week 6 and although he wasn’t one hundred percent healthy, his impact was felt, particularly in a series of big runs on a drive in the fourth quarter.

Barkley tallied 24 carries and four catches on the day, so the Giants certainly did not ease him back into the lineup.

Barkley spoke to the media Thursday and revealed there was no setback on Sunday night.

“I mean, it’s Week 6, 7 in the NFL,” Barkley told reporters on Thursday. “Obviously, just not playing in three weeks and playing an NFL game and having the workload that I had, you’re obviously going to be a little sore but we’ve got a great strength staff here, great trainers here and I have a great team outside of this. So, just continuing to take care of my body and stay strong for this week coming up and for the rest of the season.”

Barkley was then asked specifically about his ankle and he clarified, saying there was “no setback.”

The offense runs through Barkley, just as it did early last season, and he’ll play an important role moving forward.

As Barkley continues to get healthy, hopefully, the offensive line can get healthy as well. If the Giants have any chance of turning the season around, the offense is going to need to get healthy in order to start to look functional.

