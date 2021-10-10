Giants' Saquon Barkley ruled out for rest of game against Cowboys with ankle injury

Saquon Barkley vs Cowboys, blue jersey

Giants star running back Saquon Barkley left Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys in the first quarter, and has been ruled out with an ankle injury.

It looked like Barkley collided with Cowboys defender Jourdan Lewis on an overthrow by Daniel Jones, and then hobbled off the field. Replay showed that Lewis stepped on Barkley's foot and caused the running back to grab his ankle in pain.

Barkley was eventually carted to the locker room from the sideline.



Barkley has ran for 186 yards on 52 carries with two touchdowns and 14 receptions for 130 yards with a touchdown over four games this season. The former Penn State standout played just two games in the 2020 season after tearing his ACL.