Giants' Saquon Barkley reportedly scheduled for ACL reconstruction surgery

Giants star running back Saquon Barkley is reportedly scheduled for ACL reconstruction surgery next week, according to NFL Network's Andrea Kremer.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport confirmed that Barkley's surgery is scheduled for Oct. 29 in Los Angeles.



Both the doctors and Giants remain hopeful he'll be ready for the start of training camp.

Barley suffered the devastating knee injury in Week 2 against the Chicago Bears. The former Penn State back ran the ball just 19 times for 34 yards before suffering the injury.

He impressed many during his rookie season, running for 1,307 yards and 11 touchdowns to go along with 91 receptions for 721 yards and four touchdowns. Barkley followed that up with 1,003 yards and six touchdowns on the ground during the 2019 season.

Without Barkley, the Giants have ran for just 687 yards this year with QB Daniel Jones leading the way with 296 yards rushing. Devonta Freeman is second on the team with 172 yards on 52 carries, and Wayne Gallman has 25 carries for 110 yards.