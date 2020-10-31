Giants’ Saquon Barkley recovering from ACL repair: ‘Surgery was a success’

It looks as if Saquon Barkley is out of his scheduled ACL repair surgery.

Barkley’s mother, Tonya Johnson, posted a photo of Barkley laying in a hospital bed with his right leg wrapped and in a brace, giving two thumbs up.



“Surgery was a success,” she captioned the photo on her Instagram story.

The former second overall pick rushed for just 34 yards on 19 carries this season before going down during the Week 2 loss to the Chicago Bears.

SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano has previously reported that the Giants hope Barkley will be fully recovered by the start of next year’s training camp.

Without Barkley, the Giants have struggled, averaging 282.4 yards of total offense per game (31st in the NFL) and 98.1 yards per game on the ground (27th in the NFL).

The Giants will look to get things going on Monday night, when they host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at MetLife Stadium.