Giants’ Saquon Barkley questionable for Sunday’s game at Dolphins, Andrew Thomas and John Michael Schmitz out

NEW YORK — Saquon Barkley seems like he’s trending towards missing a third straight game with his high right ankle sprain, although the Giants listed him as questionable for Sunday’s road game against the Miami Dolphins.

“I’d definitely say I’m in a better spot than where I was last Thursday,” Barkley said on Thursday. “So definitely encouraged. But I don’t want to make any guarantees. Continuing to trust in my body and trust in the training staff and go from there.”

The Giants’ offense could be down as many as four starters when they face the league’s highest-scoring team at Hard Rock Stadium.

Left tackle Andrew Thomas (left hamstring) and center John Michael Schmitz (shoulder) are out, and Barkley and tight end Daniel Bellinger (left knee) are questionable, along with linebacker Micah McFadden (right ankle).

Backup guard Shane Lemieux (groin) is also out.

But Barkley needed his ankle looked at on the field before practice and still looks well below ready on what he called a “tough injury.”

Bellinger isn’t moving well on an injury he suffered on last Monday’s failed ‘Tush Push’ play against the Seahawks. Schmitz got hurt on that play, too.

And McFadden did nothing during the open portion of Friday’s practice after getting hurt during Thursday’s practice.

Recently acquired linebacker Isaiah Simmons, therefore, is likely to see a huge uptick in snaps against the Dolphins.

The Giants have only six healthy offensive linemen entering this game, so they could call up lineman Jalen Mayfield and tackle Jaylon Thomas from their practice squad.

The team worked out former Titans tackle Jamarco Jones on Thursday, per ESPN, but there was no signing as of Friday. Jones, 27, a former Seahawk, spent some time in camp with the Tennessee Titans but was released after multiple fights during practices.

Several Giants players were limited in Friday’s practice despite many not being on the final injury report: Barkley, Bellinger, McFadden, running back Gary Brightwell (ankle), right guard Marcus McKethan (knee), right tackle Evan Neal (hand/ankle), edge rusher Azeez Ojulari (hamstring) and wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson (knee).

So Sunday will be a huge challenge. Miami (3-1) scored 70 points on the Denver Broncos in their only home game so far. The Giants (1-3) have scored 46 total points this season.

Dolphins injury report

— OUT: OL Rob Jones (knee), CB Nik Needham (Achilles).

— QUESTIONABLE: Edge Jaelan Phillips (oblique), OL Lester Cotton (ankle), C Connor Williams (groin) … Phillips has missed two of the Dolphins’ last four games and is a dangerous pass rusher. If he plays, that will make the Giants O-line’s task even more difficult.