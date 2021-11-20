Giants’ Saquon Barkley questionable to play Monday against Tampa Bay

Saquon Barkley practice helmet up

Two days out from their highly-anticipated matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Giants posted their latest injury report Saturday and running back Saquon Barkley remains questionable.

Despite coach Joe Judge stating that the former first round pick was trending in the right direction to playing on Monday night, the Giants listed Barkley as questionable with his nagging ankle injury.

Barkley suffered his ankle injury in Week 5 against the Dallas Cowboys and has missed every game since. His backup, Devontae Booker, is also listed as questionable with a hip injury. Both backs were limited in practice this week.

Fullback Cullen Gillaspia (calf) and tight end Kaden Smith (knee) round out the Giants’ list of questionable available players.

Unfortunately for the defense, cornerback Logan Ryan was officially ruled out for Monday’s game after being placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday. Judge admitted prior to the injury report that there was a “small chance” the corner could make it out to the game if he cleared protocols by Monday morning, but it seems the team decided to make it official and rule him out.

Defensive back Nate Ebner (knee), wide receiver Sterling Shepard (quad) and linebacker Lorenzo Carter (illness/ankle) were also listed as out.

Tackle Anthony Thomas was designated to return to practice on Wednesday, but has still not officially been activated off IR. There is a chance Thomas could suit up on Monday, but he would need to be activated first. With the Giants designating him to return on Wednesday, he's been able to practice as part of a 21-day practice window.