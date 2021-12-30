Giants' Saquon Barkley planning on big return in 2022: 'I'm built for this'

Saquon Barkley points after TD in New Orleans

A lot of you are going to have to delete some tweets about Saquon Barkley next year (this writer included).

At least, that's what he thinks.

Barkley is well aware that he and the Giants have struggled beyond comprehension this season - the Giants are 4-11 after a great offseason following a 6-10 season. Barkley has 705 scrimmage yards on 168 touches this year, a far cry from his NFL leading 2,028 scrimmage yards in his rookie year. And while he missed three games in his sophomore season, he still managed to rush for over 1,000 yards.

He knows we're laughing about him being injury prone. But he plans on laughing right back.

Barkley opened up on how his struggles this season is just another fight through adversity - something he's, unfortunately, gotten all too used to.

"These moments, they’re gonna be laughable in the future. With everything," Barkley told Kim Jones on WFAN Thursday afternoon. "Whether it’s the critics that love to come out and try to kick you when you’re down, whether it’s the ACL, whether it’s the ankle, whatever it is, those moments are gonna be things that I’ma be able to laugh about, because I know that I’m built for this...

“It is what it is, but I’m built for this. And as the adversity keeps coming, obviously I’ma have my low days, but I’m always gonna try my best to keep a smile on my face and continue to work through it. That’s the only thing I can do, and that’s the only thing I know how to do.”

Barkley has spoken about fighting through adversity before. When he tore his ACL in Week 2 of last season in Chicago - the location of the Giants' game this Sunday - he deleted all but one post on Instagram: an image of the late Kobe Bryant.

Maybe with that Mamba Mentality, and a fully rested offseason, Barkley can get back to his old form.

But while whatever talent he has in the tank may be in doubt to most, something that shouldn't be is his desire to get it all back.