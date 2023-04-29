Giants, Saquon Barkley re-open dialog on possible extension

The New York Giants and star running back Saquon Barkley will resume contract talks now that the 2023 NFL draft is over. The two sides apparently touched base last week but there’s still no extension offer on the table.

The Giants placed the franchise tag on Barkley in March but he has yet to sign the one-year, $10.1 million tender. Without his signature on that — or a new deal — he cannot join the team in any type of workout or practice.

Defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence is also not at the Giants’ facility for their voluntary offseason program as he is staying away until his contract situation gets addressed as well.

The Giants drafted a running back (Oklahoma’s Eric Gray) and a defensive lineman this weekend (Jordon Riley of Oregon) but neither is expected to replace Barkley or Lawrence, who were both Pro Bowlers last season.

