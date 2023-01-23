Giants’ Saquon Barkley not looking to reset running back market

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley may have just played his last game for Big Blue in Philadelphia on Saturday night but the consensus is that he’s not going anywhere.

Many believe the Giants and Barkley will come to some type of agreement on a contract extension before the end of the NFL business year in March.

Barkley is completing the fifth year of his rookie deal which paid him $31.1 million over the first four seasons and $7.21 million this past year.

Barkley, the second overall selection in the 2018 NFL draft, had a breakout season in his rookie year but then battled injuries the next three seasons. This year, he bounced back and set a career mark for rushing yards.

The question now is, in the age of the backfield by committee, how much is he worth on the open market and how much will the Giants offer?

Barkley will be 26 years old in 2023 and still has a lot of gas left in the tank even though we saw his touches diminish down the stretch this season.

After the Giants’ demoralizing 38-7 loss to the Eagles on Saturday, Barkley summed up how he was feeling. He didn’t sound like a guy who was interested in testing the free-agent waters.

“It sucks, this was a fun team. The guys here, coaches, everything that we were able to build this year. The way we played for each other this year, it was special,” Barkley said. “Obviously, it didn’t end the way we would have wanted it to end. Not just because of the record or because we made it to playoffs, this is probably one of my favorite teams of all time. That’s a sad thing about the NFL, no matter what the locker room is not going to be the exact same next year.

“So, just happy to be able to go out there with these guys and lay it all out on the line and compete with them. It’s a special bunch, I’ll tell you that, all those guys everywhere, offense, defense, special teams, coaches, equipment guys, everybody. It’s a special group of guys and girls so yeah, it’s sad, sad that it has come to an end but, go back and watch film and get ready for the off-season and see where you can improve.”

Ultimately, Barkley said, he wants to be a Giant for life.

