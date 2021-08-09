Giants' Saquon Barkley 'not even thinking about' Week 1 status

Saquon Barkley during training camp presser

Saquon Barkley felt like a rookie all over again on Monday.

Coming out for his first Giants practice since his Week 2 injury last season, the star running back heard the sarcastic, 'Woah, who's that?' and had some teammates "introduce themselves" by shaking his hand.

"It's all fun love and games," Barkley told reporters once practice was finished. "It's good to be back out there."

Barkley was thankful his rehab has taken the next step and he was allowed to pad up with the rest of the guys in the locker room. He admitted that the staff in the training room is probably happy that he was out on the practice field because he didn't have to bug them anymore.

But just because Barkley is back out practicing doesn't mean he's set for Opening Day against the Broncos. However, he said it at least adds some optimism, though he isn't going to be focusing on that right now.

"I’m not even thinking about that," he explained. "I just wanted to be able to get out there and practice and just play football with my teammates again and I was fortunate enough for that day to be today.

My mindset is definitely hopeful. It’s definitely better being able to practice now then later on in camp."

Barkley is a "competitor," as he alluded to multiple times, so you know he's itching to get that answer about whether or not he'll be good to go with the rest of the 53-man roster once the regular season rolls around.

This rehab, though, won't be rushed and that's been apparent from Day 1.

"We’re going to be patient with him, we’re going to watch how he responds to each situation, and when the doctor says he’s greenlighted to go out there and do something, he will," head coach Joe Judge said.

Barkley fully understands that plan, so he'll just continue tackling practice one day at a time.

"I’m sure you guys know what my thought process is, but at the same time, I’m very fortunate enough to play for an unbelievable coach and unbelievable organization that’s actually thinking about me and the rest of my career and the longevity of my career. And it don’t feel forced.

"When the time is time, that’ll be the time for me to come back.”

