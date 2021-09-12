Giants' Saquon Barkley cleared to play Sunday

Saquon Barkley will helmet half off his head in blue Giants uniform

Giants RB Saquon Barkley has been cleared to play on Sunday against the Broncos, a source told SNY's Ralph Vacchiano on Saturday night.

In essence, the clearance means there were no setbacks during Friday's practice, according to Vacchiano, and there were no problems when the Giants' doctors examined him on Saturday.



Barkley tore his ACL in Week 2 of the 2020 season, and hasn't played a snap of live-action football since.

Also according to Vacchiano, Giants CB Adoree' Jackson, who was listed as questionable on the injury report, will play as well.