Giants’ Saquon Barkley looks forward to playing 11-1 Eagles

Throughout the early stages of this NFL season it appeared as if New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley would run away with the title as the league leader in scrimmage yards.

Entering Week 15, Barkley has tailed off considerably and is now fifth in that category, some 450-plus yards behind Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs.

Much of Barkley’s slowdown has been attributed to the Giants’ inability to consistently run the ball the last month combined with his ineffectiveness as a receiver.

Barkley has gained over 63 yards rushing just once in his last five games and has just 241 yards on 40 receptions this season.

This week, Barkley was asked what can be done to make him a force in the passing game again.

“I don’t know,” he said. “I’m really not too caught up in that. I’m willing to do whatever the team wants me to do. When the opportunity presents itself, I’ve got to try to be there and make the plays. That’s the only thing I can really focus on.

“(Offensive coordinator Mike) Kafka, (head coach Brian Daboll), all those guys every week find creative ways to not only get myself the ball but put our offense in a spot to be successful. That’s the only thing that matters. At the end of the day, as players we’ve got to go out there and execute. That’s my main focus.”

The Giants face the 11-1 Philadelphia Eagles this Sunday and they are near the top of the league statistically on both sides of the ball. The Giants need Barkley to find some of his old magic if they are going to pull off the upset.

“They’re 11-1 for a reason. All phases of the ball — especially on defense — every single level they’re talented with Pro Bowl-caliber players, to be honest. As a competitor, you look forward to that,” Barkley said. “You look forward to going against the best. We know we’re going to get their best and it’s going to be a great game against Philly. Home, in December. The stadium is going to be rocking so it’s going to be fun. It’s going to be a challenge and we’re looking forward to it.”

Story continues

Related

Tae Crowder apologizes to Giants teammates, coaches for 'free me' tweet Giants vs. Eagles: NFL experts make Week 14 picks Odell Beckham's comment about Saquon Barkley adds fuel to rumor fire

Follow the Giants Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire