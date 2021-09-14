Giants' Saquon Barkley on his knee after Week 1: 'My explosiveness to me is not a problem'

For the first time in almost a year, Giants RB Saquon Barkley took the field and got tackled. And he's grateful for that.

"Yeah, a little bit actually," he said when asked if he liked the soreness that usually comes post-gameday. "You're just missing being out there, everything that comes along with it."

Barkley's workload was limited, which was expected considering he wasn't hit much in training camp leading into the Week 1 loss to the Denver Broncos. He played 29 snaps (48 percent) and totaled just 26 yards on 10 carries.



That's not the production that Barkley or fans want to see, but he's got to ease himself back to his Pro Bowl self. Having those explosive moments is his key to success, and though they weren't present on Sunday, he feels he's fine in that department.

"My explosiveness to me is not a problem," he said. "Feel like it’s all there still. I didn’t really give myself an opportunity or had an opportunity to break a long one, so I guess I couldn’t show that.”

With a quick turnaround against the Football Team on Thursday, it's less than ideal for Barkley, coming off a major knee injury, to have to play his first two games basically back-to-back.

"I don’t think the schedule is ideal for coming back off a major knee injury to have two games back-to-back, but that’s what it is," Barkley said. "That’s the challenge I have to face."

He'll continue this week in practice to make sure his body is ready for Thursday, but he said he won't know exactly how he's going to feel until he gets to let it loose in pregame warmups down at FedEx Field.

"I feel like the warming up and all that stuff will definitely indicate it. In here, you’re not really running full speed just with the nature of the short week. So keep the communication with the doctors and trainers and listen to them.”