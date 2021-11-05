Giants’ Saquon Barkley out, Kenny Golladay questionable vs. Raiders

The New York Giants had up to 20 false-positives for COVID-19 this week including running back Saquon Barkley. Because of that, and in addition to his sprained ankle, Barkley missed two days of practice.

As a result, Barkley will not return until at least Monday, November 22 when the Giants take on Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He has been ruled out for Week 9.

In addition to Barkley, wide Sterling Shepard and several others have also been ruled out.

On the positive end of things, wide receiver Kenny Golladay returned to practice this week, and he was joined by fellow receiver John Ross. They have both been listed as questionable.

The Giants’ final injury report can be found below:

Out: RB Saquon Barkley (ankle/COVID protocol), LB Lorenzo Carter (ankle), DB Nate Ebner (ankle), WR Sterling Shepard (quad)

Doubtful: N/A

Questionable: WR Kenny Golladay (knee), WR John Ross (quad), RB Gary Brightwell (COVID protocol)

Meanwhile, for the Raiders, their final injury report was impressively thin:

Out: N/A

Doubtful: N/A

Questionable: N/A