Giants' Saquon Barkley, Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney all out Sunday vs. Panthers

Saquon Barkley on cart vs Cowboys

Things are not getting better for the Giants any time soon.

Whatever was in doubt for the Giants' three best playmakers on offense is now official - Saquon Barkley (ankle), Kenny Golladay (hamstring), and Kadarius Toney (ankle) all will miss Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers.

All three injuries were suffered in Dallas against the Cowboys -- although Toney was active last week, he reaggravated the injury just six plays into the game, and was done for the day.

Sterling Shepard (hamstring), Evan Engram (calf) and Darius Slayton (hamstring) all are questionable. Shepard and Engram both had previous hamstring and calf injuries, respectively.

Shepard and Engram were both active last week, while Slayton missed the game against the Los Angeles Rams. If Slayton remains out, it will be his fourth-straight missed game.

John Ross is also listed as questionable with a hamstring injury, while Danny Shelton (pec) is doubtful.

The Giants also placed Andrew Thomas on IR earlier this week.