Giants' Saquon Barkley, Kenny Golladay out for Monday's game against Chiefs

Golladay running pregame in Giants shortsleeve hoodie

The Giants will once again be without two of their biggest playmakers in Saquon Barkley and Kenny Golladay.

Barkley is still dealing with an ankle sprain he suffered in Dallas, while Golladay's knee is still barking on him - he also suffered that injury against the Cowboys in Week 5.

It will be both Barkley's and Golladay's third-straight game missed, while they missed 14 and 11 games last season, respectively.

The Giants defense will also be missing linebackers Lorenzo Carter and Carter Coughlin with ankle injuries, while DB Nate Ebner will miss the game with an ankle injury, as well.

Receivers Sterling Shepard (hamstring) and Kadarius Toney (ankle) are both questionable. Toney has been a limited participant in practice, while Shepard almost played last week until a pregame workout didn't go too well.

Kaden Smith (knee) is also questionable.