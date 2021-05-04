Giants' Saquon Barkley injury update: Joe Judge speaks on return timetable

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Garrett Stepien
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Saquon Barkley Blue-White Scrimmage 2020
Saquon Barkley Blue-White Scrimmage 2020

The Giants took a step closer to the 2021 season with this past weekend's NFL Draft. With the offseason progressing and an eye on training camp in a few months, what does the future look like for recovering star running back Saquon Barkley as he rehabilitates his injured right knee? Head coach Joe Judge weighed in Monday afternoon on WFAN's Carton & Roberts.

"I'll tell you what -- I couldn't be more pleased with how he works every day," Judge said. "I'm not a doctor. I'll trust our training staff and the medical professionals to tell us when he's ready to go. I just know he comes to work and does everything he's asked to do. He's getting better day by day.

"Now, when they say he's ready to go? That's when we'll put him on the field. But I want to make sure he's ready to go, 100 percent, before we throw him out there."

The 24-year-old Barkley, who underwent an Oct. 30 surgery after sustaining the season-ending injury Sept. 20, appears to be making a promising recovery. What his regimen looks like in July or August, though, remains to be seen.

"I couldn't tell you a timetable on that because we don't really have a hard answer ourselves," Judge said. "But I'd say that's not out of the ordinary, for any player who's coming off an injury at different levels of the rehab to have restrictions one way or another throughout training camp.

"So he won't be the only one that we may or may not have to monitor throughout training camp. But look -- he's doing everything he can to get himself back as fast as possible."

Recommended Stories

  • Joe Judge: Daniel Jones played through serious injuries that would have sidelined most

    Daniel Jones injured his right hamstring against the Bengals on Nov. 29. The Giants quarterback missed one game and returned only to injure his left ankle on a hit in the pocket Dec. 13 against the Cardinals. He then missed another game. Giants coach Joe Judge said most other NFL players would have missed more [more]

  • Giants' Joe Judge: Daniel Jones' hamstring injury was 'much more severe' than many thought

    Head coach Joe Judge revealed on Monday to ESPN New York's The Michael Kay Show that Daniel Jones' injury was "much more severe" than what the Giants told the public.

  • Giants’ Kadarius Toney tested similar to Odell Beckham Jr. before draft

    Kadarius Toney's pre-draft athletic test results are shockingly similar to former New York Giants WR Odell Beckham Jr.

  • Nate Burleson: Giants got one of draft’s biggest steals with Kadarius Toney

    Nate Burleson believes the New York Giants got the biggest first-round steal with Florida wide receiver Kadarius Toney.

  • NFL Insider reacts to Giants trading up to draft UCF CB Aaron Robinson | 2021 NFL Draft

    Giants trade up to pick UCF's Aaron Robinson at No. 71 in the 2021 NFL Draft. SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano explains how the Golden Knight's CB will fit in the secondary and add decent speed and awareness to Joe Judge's defense.

  • NFL Insider reacts to Giants trade back in 2021 NFL Draft, GM Dave Gettleman's 'huge haul'

    The Giants trade back in the 2021 NFL Draft with the Chicago Bears. SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano discusses how GM Dave Gettleman got a 'huge haul' for trading back for the first time ever during his tenure and made it count. About Ralph Vacchiano: Ralph Vacchiano, award-winning sports reporter and columnist, joined SNY in 2016 as its NFL Insider. Vacchiano covers the Giants and Jets beats for SNY.tv, co-hosts "The Tailgate," and is a regular contributor to "GEICO SportsNite." Vacchiano came to SNY following 15 years as the New York Giants beat writer and columnist for the New York Daily News

  • Giants’ Dave Gettleman still looking down the road following NFL draft

    New York Giants GM Dave Gettleman says the team won't know how well they did in the 2021 NFL draft until about three years down the road.

  • Yankees' Clarke Schmidt injury update, Jasson Dominguez's plan

    Yankees' Kevin Reese gives updates on Clarke Schmidt and top prospect Jasson Dominguez.

  • Azeez Ojulari Highlights: Georgia Bulldogs Edge Rusher attacked the quarterback | 2021 NFL Draft Prospects

    in these Azeez Ojulari highlights, witness why the New York Giants used their 2nd round draft pick on the Georgia Bulldogs edge rusher.

  • Giants’ Dave Gettleman, Joe Judge explain why they passed on offensive linemen

    New York Giants GM Dave Gettleman and head coach Joe Judge explain why they passed on offensive linemen in the 2021 NFL draft.

  • 21 fifth-year options picked up for 2018 first-round picks

    The deadline for NFL teams to exercise their fifth-year contract options on 2018 first-round picks passed on Monday afternoon and 21 players had those options picked up. Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold is part of that group. Carolina traded for Darnold last month and announced their decision on his option after the draft. That total is [more]

  • Shark attack survivor wins right to keep tooth left in surfboard

    Surfer Chris Bowes lost his leg but authorities return a tooth the shark left wedged in his board.

  • Urban Meyer discusses 2 players he wanted to select in the 2021 NFL Draft

    Urban Meyer mentioned two players specifically that the Jaguars missed out on in the 2021 NFL draft: Kadarius Toney and Baron Browning

  • Most People Overestimate How Many Calories Are Burned While Cycling

    You might be surprised by your energy burn on the bike.

  • Kentucky’s Bad Blue-State Habits

    There must be some amount of detachment from reality required for a Democrat to serve as Kentucky’s governor. Andy Beshear — elected in large part as the polite alternative to his whip-smart, sharp-elbowed predecessor Matt Bevin — is fighting a rearguard action with the barely resuscitated remains of the old blue-dog coalition that once reigned supreme in the Bluegrass State. Beshear’s buoyed by the partisan progressive moment in Washington, D.C. The federal-spending spigots, first opened in the initial fit of COVID panic, are now on full blast and drenching states with federal aid. When asked about the latest windfall filling Kentucky’s state coffers, Senator Mitch McConnell answered, “I’m sure they love to have it. But I don’t see that they needed it.” McConnell was right. Kentucky will finish its fiscal year with a historic surplus. Beshear disagreed, arguing the federal “stimulus” was crucial to create jobs and to end the recession. Kentucky’s unemployment rate is 5.2 percent, down from a pandemic peak of 16.9 percent. Service industries are struggling to find workers in what’s fast becoming a tight labor market. Beshear isn’t an ideologue. He does, however, subscribe to the idea that the best dollar spent to stimulate the economy is a dollar redistributed through government. Beshear’s 2021 budget proposal was full of new spending, characterized as “one-time investments.” In reality, they would have been long-term, recurring commitments. When Kentucky Republicans, who hold supermajorities in the state legislature, rejected most of the governor’s wish list, Beshear and his liberal allies complained that Kentucky was missing out on a historic opportunity to spend more. Their cries of “austerity” continued even after the state received another $2 billion in the latest round of federal stimulus. What Beshear ignores — or is ignorant of — is the fact that Kentucky already has one of the highest per-capita government spending levels in the nation, far exceeding “blue states” such as New Jersey and Michigan. Though considered a solid “red state” because we vote for Republicans in presidential elections, the truth is that the size and scope of Kentucky’s state government is more like those in New York and California than in Alabama or North Carolina. Government spending is the lifeblood of redistribution, and Frankfort spends with the best — or rather, the worst — of them. Culture permeates politics in a small state like Kentucky. Republican majorities in the legislature engage in their own form of redistribution by dishing out corporate welfare through the tax code. Their most recent show of favoritism showered $75 million on the film industry, $6 million to a hospitality hedge fund renovating a luxury hotel, and $1 billion over 30 years for urban redevelopment through an unaccountable tax-increment-financing scheme. Meanwhile, Tennessee provides clear and convincing evidence that embracing economic freedom generates much faster economic growth and wealth creation. Kentucky’s elected officials have seen the Volunteer State’s fortunes rise, both literally and figuratively, while their home remains mired in the bottom ranks of growth and overall well-being. What’s been missing in the analysis of the problems facing Kentucky is an understanding that decades of Democratic control ingrained redistribution as the organizing principle of state government. Following in the footsteps of our neighbor to the south would mean rejecting the status quo and upsetting powerful constituencies that rely upon it. But it would pay off in the long run with higher standards of living for average Kentuckians. Red states can be blue, too. That suits Andy Beshear just fine. The bigger question is whether Kentucky’s Republicans are up to the task of realigning us with the most successful red states favoring limited government as their first priority.

  • Three things to know: Breaking down playoff races with two weeks remaining

    Not much is decided in the playoff seedings with two weeks to go.

  • ESPN’s Todd McShay has an interesting choice for the Vikings’ best draft pick

    The Minnesota Vikings are a team that ESPN's Todd McShay really liked in the 2021 NFL draft. McShay is a fan of the North Carolina LB Chazz Surratt pick.

  • 'The Boy From Medellín' featurette

    A look at the J Balvin documentary The Boy From Medellín"

  • Tom Brady would trade two Super Bowl rings for a perfect season

    Patriots quarterback Tom Brady owns seven Super Bowl rings, but he came up just short on the one accomplishment he really wanted: A perfect season. Brady acknowledged during the NFL’s draft-a-thon that he would trade two of his Super Bowl rings to have finished a perfect season in 2007, when the Patriots went 16-0 in [more]

  • Randle, Rose lead Knicks to win over Grizzlies

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) Julius Randle scored 28 points, Derrick Rose added 25, converting 11 of 15 shots and the New York Knicks held off the Memphis Grizzlies 118-104 on Monday night for their 12th win in 13 games. ''I like the toughness of the team,'' Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said. With the win, the Knicks are assured of their first winning record in a season since going 54-28 in 2012-13.