Giants' Saquon Barkley injury update: Joe Judge speaks on return timetable

The Giants took a step closer to the 2021 season with this past weekend's NFL Draft. With the offseason progressing and an eye on training camp in a few months, what does the future look like for recovering star running back Saquon Barkley as he rehabilitates his injured right knee? Head coach Joe Judge weighed in Monday afternoon on WFAN's Carton & Roberts.

"I'll tell you what -- I couldn't be more pleased with how he works every day," Judge said. "I'm not a doctor. I'll trust our training staff and the medical professionals to tell us when he's ready to go. I just know he comes to work and does everything he's asked to do. He's getting better day by day.

"Now, when they say he's ready to go? That's when we'll put him on the field. But I want to make sure he's ready to go, 100 percent, before we throw him out there."

The 24-year-old Barkley, who underwent an Oct. 30 surgery after sustaining the season-ending injury Sept. 20, appears to be making a promising recovery. What his regimen looks like in July or August, though, remains to be seen.

"I couldn't tell you a timetable on that because we don't really have a hard answer ourselves," Judge said. "But I'd say that's not out of the ordinary, for any player who's coming off an injury at different levels of the rehab to have restrictions one way or another throughout training camp.

"So he won't be the only one that we may or may not have to monitor throughout training camp. But look -- he's doing everything he can to get himself back as fast as possible."