Giants’ Saquon Barkley happy to be back, ‘disappointed’ with no long-term deal

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley reported to training camp on time on Wednesday with a new, one-year contract in his pocket and ready to play football.

On Thursday he met with the media, who have largely been kind to Barkley as few had any doubts about his contract situation getting in the way of his stellar NFL career.

They (we) were right about that.

Barkley opened by saying that it was “good to be back” and that he’s “mature enough to understand that it’s a business,” but at the same time, he said he was “disappointed” he could not land a more lucrative, multi-year deal from the Giants this offseason.

‘I could tell you I’m not disappointed, that would be a flat-out lie.” — Saquon Barkley. 👇 pic.twitter.com/X2Sa65OH6M — Ralph Vacchiano (@RalphVacchiano) July 27, 2023

Barkley will play for the same franchise tender price of $10.091 million this year, of which $2 million is a signing bonus. However, the difference between his deal and the tag is the fact he can earn $910k more via incentives.

The franchise tag will be available to the Giants again next year should the two sides find themselves in a similar situation.

The tender price in 2024 will be higher, however, with the cost going up to approximately $13 million. Whether the Giants or Barkley want to go that route is still too far off to predict.

Saquon Barkley on reporting to Giants camp and accepting a one-year deal: "For this year specifically, the best thing that I could do for myself would be coming back, going out there and playing the game that I love, playing for my teammates." pic.twitter.com/CQLDLao9y6 — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) July 27, 2023

In addition, Barkley said that he “followed his heart” and discussed the best route to take with his family this offseason.

He also said the only way to change the sagging narrative around the running back position is for him and the top backs around the league to win.

Saquon was asked about importance of legacy, says when it comes to legacy, it’s legacy of the RB position as well. “It’s on guys like me, like Christian, like JT and Najee, to change the narrative of the position” #Giants pic.twitter.com/dH0uj37sLB — Madelyn Burke (@MadelynBurke) July 27, 2023

On Wednesday, general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll both reiterated their love and respect for Saquon using very complimentary terms about him as both a person and a player.

In turn, Barkley said he felt the same way, saying “yes, I feel respect from the Giants.”

He also held no animosity toward his teammates who were inked to big contracts, such as Dexter Lawrence, Daniel Jones and Andrew Thomas.

As for the team itself, Barkley is looking forward to 2023.

“I feel like we have a hell of a team, and I’m excited for this year,” he said.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire