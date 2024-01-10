Giants' Saquon Barkley on the future of running backs in the NFL

Yahoo Sports' Kevin Chestnut chats with Giants RB Saquon Barkley about the state of the running back position in 2024 and the influence a running back can have in the game. Saquon joins Yahoo! Sports on behalf of Silk and its "feel planty good challenge."

KEVIN CHESTNUT: up? It's Kevin Chestnut with Yahoo Sports. And I'm here with two-time Pro Bowl running back, Saquon Barkley. What's your view on the current state of running backs now in 2024?

SAQUON BARKLEY: I think it's going to be interesting with everything that's coming up-- all the guys that had the tag or was in a situations for free agency and what's your running backs getting paid. And it's a position losing value. This is not third. I feel like all those guys are still up with the same obstacle-- up against-- this year.

We added some people. You have a guy like Derrick Henry, who's one of the best running backs, to be honest, of all time and definitely one of best backs in the league right now. That definitely helps him. The way that Christian McCaffrey played-- you can say what you want about the running back position-- but you could make an argument that Christian McCaffrey had a MVP-caliber season. So that definitely helps us too.

But I feel like it's just a trend. Last year, that was a trend. That was the thing to talk about. It's always going to be something new. So for us, I think we all did what we had to do. Obviously, you probably-- some of us didn't have the season we want to have, but that's the NFL. Every year-- that's what makes it so tough-- you've got to be every year in and out every single game in every single season. You got to improve, and you got to produce. So I'm excited to see where some of these guys land. And I definitely will be locked in and tuned in. And they all know that they got my support whatever decisions they end up doing.

KEVIN CHESTNUT: If you could go back in time, would you still play running back, or would you try to play a different position?

SAQUON BARKLEY: I wouldn't change anything. I know the impact the running back and have on the game I know, going against my peers and going against teams and having coaches come up to me after games, the value I bring to the game, you know? I'm a player that teams want to take away and want to make sure that you don't allow this guy to win a football game. So I think that shows some type of value. So I love it. It's something I wanted to do since I was a little kid I look up to the greats-- the Walters, the Berrys, the Emmitts, and those. That's something-- I want to be in that caliber of type of player. So I would never change I wouldn't go back and change anything.

KEVIN CHESTNUT: Today, he's here to talk about Silk's "Feel Planty Good Challenge". Saquon, can you take it away and tell us about the challenge?

SAQUON BARKLEY: Yeah Silk's "Feel Planty Good Challenge"-- I'm really excited to be partnered up with Silk to give opportunity for everyone out there-- easier healthier way to add plant-based into their diet, especially in breakfasts, a no brainer. We got a dope recipe that's coming up that's going to feel good. It's going to taste good. It's simple. And like I said, as a competitor, I love the challenge aspect of it. And I'm excited to see everyone get on board with it.

